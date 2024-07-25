Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Extended Till July 31

File photo

A Delhi court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in money laundering and corruption cases related to the alleged liquor policy scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended Mr Kejriwal's custody in a money laundering case, being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, till July 31, while his judicial custody in a corruption case, lodged by the CBI, was extended till August 8.

The judge also extended the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha and other accused till July 31 in the money laundering case.

The accused were produced before the court through video conference.

The Supreme Court had earlier granted interim bail to Mr Kejriwal in the ED case, however, he continues to be lodged in Tihar jail here as he has not furnished the bail bond in the case.

He is in judicial custody in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case.

