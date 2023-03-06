Delhi's Ashram Flyover Reopens, To Ease Delhi-Noida Commute

"People's traffic troubles are over, those coming from Noida can reach AIIMS sooner after Ashram flyover extension opening," Mr Kejriwal said.

Shut for two months, the crucial Delhi flyover will connect Ashram to the Delhi-Noida Expressway.

The 1.5-km-long stretch is expected to benefit nearly 14,000 vehicles at peak hours.

The flyover will cut travel time between South Delhi and Noida by 25 minutes.

The expansion of flyover was done to make the Delhi-Noida commute 'hassle-free'. Commuters can now bypass traffic signals between Ashram and DND.

The six-lane flyover will make Delhi-Noida commute signal-free.

Only light vehicles will be allowed on the flyover for now.

Experts say more flyovers will worsen traffic congestion in Delhi. "More roads mean more traffic. More flyovers mean more vehicular pollution," a representative from the Central Road Research Institute said.

Over 60% of Delhi's air pollution is caused by vehicles. Experts question long-term impact of more flyovers.