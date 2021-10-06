'No Problem, But...': Kejriwal On Punjab Chief Minister's 'Clothes' Swipe

A crass comment by Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi - he said his Delhi counterpart, Arvind Kejriwal, should be given Rs 5,000 to buy "nice clothes" - invited a pointed retort from the AAP leader, who then switched focus to the ruling Congress's track record ahead of next year's election.

"Channi sahib, you don't like my clothes. No problem... (but) leave the clothes. When will you fulfill these promises," Mr Kejriwal tweeted - a reference to promises made by the Congress before the 2017 election.

"When will you give employment to every unemployed; When will you waive the loans of farmers; Why not send those guilty of sacrilege (a reference to the 2015 desecration case) to jail; When will action be taken against tainted ministers, MLAs and officers?"

चन्नी साहिब, आपको मेरे कपड़े पसंद नहीं। कोई बात नहीं। जनता को पसंद हैं



कपड़े छोड़ो। ये वादे कब पूरे करोगे?



1. हर बेरोज़गार को रोज़गार कब दोगे



2. किसानों के क़र्ज़े कब माफ़ करोगे



3. बेअदबी के दोषियों को जेल क्यों नहीं भेजते



4. दागी मंत्रियों, MLA और अफ़सरों पर ऐक्शन कब लोगे https://t.co/EKw2rd8qdB — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 6, 2021

Earlier Mr Channi - who last month replaced Amarinder Singh - was asked by news channel ABP about Mr Kejriwal's comment that the Congress had made a "tamasha (mockery)" of Punjab.

Mr Channi responded by asking if Mr Kejriwal did not have a "suit-boot" - a reference to one of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's go-to jibes at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ruling BJP.

"Do you have Rs 5,000? Everyone has it. Give it to him (Arvind Kejriwal) too... at least he should get some nice clothes... can't he get a suit-boot. His salary is 250,000, can't he get some nice clothes," Mr Channi told his interviewer.



