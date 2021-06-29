Ahead Of Punjab Polls, Arvind Kejriwal Promises Free Power, Bill Waiver

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal has promised Punjab a big incentive for votes in the coming assembly elections -- 24-hour electricity, 300 units free for each family and a waiver on previous power bills. Pointing to Delhi, where he made similar promises ahead of polls, Mr Kejriwal said, "This is Kejriwal's promise, not Captain's vows. We deliver our promises. Captain's promises haven't been fulfilled even after 5 years".

The Delhi Chief Minister, who has been trying to add Punjab to his bag, said if AAP wins in Punjab, "We will do 3 things... I am announcing them today".

If elected, the AAP government in Punjab will give every household in the state free electricity up to 300 units. By doing this, around 77 per cent to 80 per cent people of Punjab will have zero electricity bill, he said.

Many people get inflated bills in Punjab, he said.

"A person with two lights and a fan gets electricity bills of Rs 50,000 a month. How is this even possible? This is wrong. This will end with immediate effect. Not just that, all old arrears and pending or outstanding bills will be cancelled. No one has to pay old bills," he added.