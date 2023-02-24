Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to Meet Uddhav Thackeray Today

The meeting will be held at Mr Thackeray's residence at 7.30 pm

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will call on former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray at his Mumbai residence on Friday.

"Mr Thackeray has invited Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann for tea at his residence," a source in the AAP said.

"The meeting will be held at Mr Thackeray's residence at 7.30 pm today," the source said.

MrKejriwal, the AAP's National Convenor, and Mr Mann have already reached Mumbai, the source added.

