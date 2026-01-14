Strait Of Hormuz "Completely Open". But Iran's Guards Impose Fresh Conditions

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy has laid out conditions for ships trying to cross the Strait of Hormuz, even as the country's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that the strait will be "completely open" for the remaining period of the ceasefire.

In a post on X, it said that all transits require permission from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy and that civilian vessels are permitted to go only through Iran's designated route and that military vessels are still prohibited from passing through.

It referred to the set of conditions as a "new order", stating that it aligns with the terms of the ceasefire agreement.

The statement mentions details that Araghchi did not clarify when he announced that the passage during the ceasefire was "completely open" for all commercial vessels.

He wrote on X, "In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran".

Earlier, several state-backed media of Iran pushed back against Araghchi's announcement. Tasnim criticised his post and called it "flawed and incomplete" and warned that the post "created unnecessary ambiguity about reopening the Strait of Hormuz."

Another semi-official outlet, Mehr, said that, "The Strait of Hormuz has been a key and decisive factor in the recent war and, according to statements by the Supreme Leader, should remain closed."

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump also confirmed on social media that the Strait of Hormuz is "fully open". "Iran has just announced that the strait of Iran is fully open and ready for full passage. Thank you!", Trump wrote.

However, in a separate post, Trump clarified that despite the strait being open, the naval blockade by the US will continue in full force till the "transaction" with Iran is complete.

The Republican leader also claimed that Iran has agreed to "never" close the Strait of Hormuz again and that it will never be used against the world as a "weapon".

Crude prices have tumbled 10 per cent after the announcement of the opening of the Hormuz Strait, according to the Associated Press.