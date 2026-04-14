'You Argued Well, Can Become A Lawyer': Judge To Arvind Kejriwal

As former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal pleaded his case before Delhi High Court's Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma on Monday for her recusal from hearing the liquor policy matter, the judge told the AAP leader that he had "argued well" and that he can practice as a lawyer.

Kejriwal, however, responded that he was happy with his present calling.

"You argued well. Aap vakeel ban sakte hai," Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma told the AAP chief after he concluded his hour-long submissions on his application seeking recusal of the judge from hearing the CBI's petition against the trial court order discharging him and other accused in the liquor policy case.

Even as the former IRS officer responded that he was happy with his present calling, senior lawyer Sanjay Hegde, who was appearing for AAP leader Manish Sisodia, requested him "not to add to the competition".

The hearing on Monday started at 2.30 PM and lasted till around 7 PM. The court reserved its verdict on the issue of recusal after hearing all parties.

Kejriwal raised several objections against the judge hearing the CBI plea, including that she had earlier denied him relief on his petition challenging his arrest, refused to grant relief on bail pleas of other accused, including Manish Sisodia and K Kavitha, and also made "strong and conclusive" findings.

"I was almost declared guilty. I was almost declared corrupt. Kewal saza sunani baaki reh gayi thi (Only the sentence was left to be pronounced)," he said.

This is not the first instance of the AAP leader himself making submissions in a court proceeding.

On March 28, 2024, when the trial court extended his custody with the Enforcement Directorate in the related case, Kejriwal directly addressed the trial judge, questioning whether there was enough material to arrest a sitting chief minister. He was permitted by the trial judge to make verbal submissions despite being represented by a senior counsel.

The trial court, on February 27, discharged Kejriwal, Sisodia and 21 others and pulled up the CBI, saying its case was wholly unable to survive judicial scrutiny and stood discredited in its entirety.

On March 9, Justice Sharma issued notices to all 23 accused on the CBI's plea against their discharge, saying certain observations and findings of the trial court at the stage of framing of charges prima facie appeared erroneous and needed consideration.

She also stayed the trial court's recommendation on the initiation of departmental action against the CBI's investigating officer in the liquor policy case.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)