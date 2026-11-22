India and China held a fresh round of high-level military talks along their disputed frontier in Arunachal Pradesh, seeking to prevent confrontations between troops on the ground and bring down tensions ahead of the harsh winter months.

Lieutenant General Girish Kalia, General Officer Commanding of the Indian Army's III Corps, headquartered at Dimapur, Nagaland, led the Indian delegation during the talks with his Chinese counterpart and other military officers. An official of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was also present in the meeting.

The talks were to set out clear engagement protocols between the two militaries, avoid friction between patrol parties, keep lines of communication open and avoid local confrontations escalating into a bigger military standoff.

The latest engagement comes amid continued tensions along parts of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh, where Indian and Chinese troops have been facing off at multiple locations.

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Significant numbers of troops have been deployed by both sides to the region, and the mountainous border will present further operational challenges in the coming winter.

2nd Round Of Talks

The latest meeting comes after the first Corps Commander-level meeting in the eastern sector on September 6 and 7. The talks were held at Wacha-Damai border personnel meeting points.

Wacha in Arunachal Pradesh's Kibithoo sector is India's easternmost designated Border Personnel Meeting Point.

The September meeting was held against the backdrop of reports of heightened tension in the Taksing area of Arunachal's Upper Subansiri district.

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The two countries have increasingly resorted to military and diplomatic communication mechanisms to prevent localised confrontations from escalating, particularly in areas where their perceptions of the LAC do not align.

The military formations functioning in this strategically important eastern sector are part of the Indian Army's III Corps, which has its headquarters at Rangapahar near Dimapur in Nagaland.

Top Official Confirms Face-Offs At Multiple Locations

The latest military clash came to light after Shatrujeet Kapur, who retired as ITBP Director General, on October 31, admitted that Indian and Chinese troops had faced off at multiple locations along the Arunachal Pradesh frontier.

Addressing ITBP personnel at an event in Alwar, Rajasthan, on October 22, Kapur said that the confrontations had occurred in several locations and were continuing.

His remarks once again focused attention on the ground situation in the eastern sector, especially as the two countries have been trying to stabilise relations after the military face-off in eastern Ladakh in 2020.

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The Ministry of External Affairs, in its response to the remarks, said the situation along the LAC gets disturbed periodically when the Chinese forces move away from established patrolling patterns.

The MEA said that peace and tranquillity in the border areas were essential for the overall development of India-China bilateral relations.

India has always maintained that any unilateral attempt to change the status quo along the LAC was unacceptable.

Why Is Arunachal Pradesh A Flashpoint?

In Arunachal Pradesh, the boundary dispute is due to China's non-recognition of the McMahon Line, which India regards as the boundary between the two countries in the eastern sector.

The Simla Convention of 1914 drew the line between British India, Tibet, and China. Representatives of British India and Tibet signed an agreement that was later repudiated by China.

Beijing claims Arunachal as part of what it calls Zangnan or South Tibet. New Delhi has always rejected the claim, saying Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India.

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Repeated confrontations between patrol parties have occurred due to differences in perception of the LAC in areas where the two sides have differing perceptions.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu recently also admitted that there are transgressions on the frontier.

“Transgression has definitely happened. It continues to happen. Such behaviour is not new, as the border is not defined,” said Khandu, calling the situation normal and adding that the Indian armed forces were effectively guarding the frontier.

He also mentioned China's refusal to accept the McMahon Line as a key reason for the continuing confrontations between patrol parties.

The fighting also comes after diplomatic efforts to steady the relationship. In August, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and his Chinese counterpart, Foreign Minister Wang Yi, met in Beijing as the special representatives for the two countries' boundary negotiations.

The meeting was part of the overall effort to resolve the pending boundary issue and maintain peace on the border.

India-China relations have been strained since the deadly clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020, one of the most serious military crises between the two countries in decades.

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Further military and diplomatic talks have helped ease tensions in parts of the western sector, but the eastern frontier is still sensitive.

Former Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan had earlier pointed out that the unsettled boundary, differing views of the LAC, infrastructure build-up and the deployment of force multipliers could lead to friction.

He has stressed the need for vigilance, credible military capabilities, clear agreements and consistent adherence to understandings that have been reached.

The latest military talks are part of an ongoing effort by India and China to prevent localised face-offs from escalating into larger confrontations. But in the absence of a mutually agreed boundary, there is a potential for friction along the Arunachal Pradesh frontier.