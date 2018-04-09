Arun Jaitley Back Home After Dialysis, Surgery Put Off For Now Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, 65, who was admitted to AIIMS on Friday evening, did not undergo any transplant.

Share EMAIL PRINT AIIMS sources, however, said that Arun Jaitley is under observation. (File) New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, suffering from kidney ailment, underwent dialysis today and was discharged from the hospital after being kept under observation for few hours.



Mr Jaitley, 65, who was admitted to AIIMS on Friday evening,



The doctors, who had kept him under observation for two days before taking him for dialysis, have decided to wait for some time to see if a



Due to the high risk of contracting infection, the minister would be kept in a controlled environment with barely any visitor being allowed to see him.



It is not yet clear as to when Mr Jaitley will resume office. He has not been attending office since last Monday. He was unable to take oath of office after being re-elected to the Rajya Sabha.



AIIMS sources, however, said that he is under observation and is likely undergo renal transplant soon.



A series of medical tests were conducted on Mr Jaitley, who is a diabetic, in the last few days.



