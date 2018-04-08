Arun Jaitley Likely To Undergo Kidney Transplant Surgery Today

Arun Jaitley had undergone heart surgery several years ago. In 2014 he also had a gastric bypass operation to keep his diabetes in check.

Updated: April 08, 2018 08:51 IST
Arun Jaitley is likely to be operated by nephrologist Dr Sandeep Guleria from Apollo hospital.

New Delhi:  Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is likely to undergo kidney transplant surgery at Delhi's AIIMS hospital today. Mr Jaitley is likely to be operated by nephrologist Dr Sandeep Guleria from Apollo hospital, also brother of AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, news agency PTI reported.

Mr Jaitley, 65, has been under observation at AIIMS, where he was admitted on Friday.

The BJP leader has not been attending office since Monday. He has not even taken oath of office after being re-elected to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh.

He has also been forced to cancel domestic public appearances as well as foreign visits, including a London visit scheduled for next week. The Finance Minister was to attend the 10th UK-India Economic and Financial Dialogue in London.

On Thursday, Mr Jaitley had confirmed that he was working from "controlled environment at home" due to medical reasons.
 
Soon after Mr Jaitley broke the news on Twitter, support had poured in from all parties. Congress president Rahul Gandhi said he was truly sorry to hear the news on Mr Jaitley's health. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah replied to Mr Jaitley, "My father & colleagues join me in wishing you a speedy & complete recovery sir. God speed." Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who recently apologised to the BJP leader for his allegations of corruption in Delhi cricket body, also wished Mr Jaitley a speedy recovery.

Arun Jaitley, who suffers from chronic diabetes, had undergone heart surgery several years ago. In 2014 he also had a gastric bypass operation to keep his diabetes in check.

(with inputs from PTI)

