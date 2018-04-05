For Arun Jaitley, Speedy Recovery Wishes Pour In On Twitter

Soon after, support poured in on Twitter from politicians from all parties.
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah replied to Mr Jaitley, "My father & colleagues join me in wishing you a speedy & complete recovery sir. God speed."
I am very sorry to read about your health Shri @arunjaitley . I wish you speedy recovery. https://t.co/bfUzsJe3Su— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 5, 2018
Pray for your speedy recovery @arunjaitley ji.Nation needs your valuable services https://t.co/LYNwskgVEo— Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) April 5, 2018
Wishing you speedy recovery @arunjaitley ji https://t.co/etq3hha4bw— Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) April 5, 2018
My father & colleagues join me in wishing you a speedy & complete recovery sir. God speed. https://t.co/jQNOiViktR— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 5, 2018
ईश्वर आपको शीघ्र स्वस्थ करें। https://t.co/MVbkpcGZNN— Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) April 5, 2018
Wishing for your speedy recovery @arunjaitley You have fought many odds. I am sure you will fight this too. https://t.co/4PEh3jdg3M— Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 5, 2018
The finance minister, due to ill-health, had skipped taking oath after being re-elected as Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh. As many as 55 out of the 58 newly-elected or re-elected lawmakers took oath of office since April 3. Mr Jaitley was one of the three members who haven't taken oath.
His health has led to cancellation of domestic public appearances as well as foreign visits. While he did not appear during at least two public events in the last one week where he was listed as a speaker, Mr Jaitley's visit to London next week has been cancelled.