Soon after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's tweet, support poured in on Twitter from politicians from all parties.

All India | | Updated: April 05, 2018 21:32 IST
For Arun Jaitley, Speedy Recovery Wishes Pour In On Twitter

Arun Jaitley had skipped taking oath after being re-elected to Rajya Sabha, due to ill-health. (File)

New Delhi:  Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced this evening that he is undergoing treatment for kidney related problems and infections. In a short statement on Twitter, the finance minister said, "I am being treated for kidney related problems & certain infections that I have contracted. I am therefore currently working from controlled environment at home. The future course of my treatment would be determined by the doctors treating me."

Soon after, support poured in on Twitter from politicians from all parties.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah replied to Mr Jaitley, "My father & colleagues join me in wishing you a speedy & complete recovery sir. God speed."

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah too wished Mr Jaitley a speedy recovery.      
The finance minister, due to ill-health, had skipped taking oath after being re-elected as Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh. As many as 55 out of the 58 newly-elected or re-elected lawmakers took oath of office since April 3. Mr Jaitley was one of the three members who haven't taken oath.

His health has led to cancellation of domestic public appearances as well as foreign visits. While he did not appear during at least two public events in the last one week where he was listed as a speaker, Mr Jaitley's visit to London next week has been cancelled.

