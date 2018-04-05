For Arun Jaitley, Speedy Recovery Wishes Pour In On Twitter

Arun Jaitley had skipped taking oath after being re-elected to Rajya Sabha, due to ill-health. (File)

I am very sorry to read about your health Shri @arunjaitley . I wish you speedy recovery. https://t.co/bfUzsJe3Su — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 5, 2018

Pray for your speedy recovery @arunjaitley ji.Nation needs your valuable services https://t.co/LYNwskgVEo — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) April 5, 2018

My father & colleagues join me in wishing you a speedy & complete recovery sir. God speed. https://t.co/jQNOiViktR — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 5, 2018

Wishing for your speedy recovery @arunjaitley You have fought many odds. I am sure you will fight this too. https://t.co/4PEh3jdg3M — Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 5, 2018