Nitish Kumar, Mayawati, Other Leaders Visit Arun Jaitley In Hospital

Arun Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS on August 9.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik and Union Minister Piyush Goyal visited senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Arun Jaitley in Delhi's AIIMS today to check on his health.

The 66-year-old leader has been put on life support system and a multidisciplinary team of doctors is monitoring his condition, news agency PTI reported quoting sources. The senior BJP leader was admitted at the hospital on August 9 after he complained of breathlessness.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has not issued any bulletin on Mr Jaitley's health condition since August 10.

Several leaders visited the hospital to enquire about his health including Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, BJP's Satish Upadhyay, Congress' Abhishek Singhvi and Jyotiraditya Scindia and Air Force chief Air Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa today.

"I visited AIIMS today to enquire about the health condition of former finance and defence minister, and senior BJP leader Shri Arun Jaitley. I met his family and consoled them and prayed to the almighty that he recovers soon," Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati tweeted after visiting him at AIIMS.

"Doctors at AIIMS are doing the best they can," Mr Vardhan had said yesterday.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had visited AIIMS on Friday to check on the leader's health.

Arun Jaitley had undergone renal transplant on May 14 last year. Piyush Goyal had filled in for him in the Finance Ministry at that time. In September 2014, he underwent bariatric surgery to correct the weight he had gained because of a long-standing diabetic condition.

Mr Jaitley stepped down as Finance Minister earlier this year citing health troubles. He also did not contest the Lok Sabha election this year.

Arun Jaitley, a lawyer by profession, had been an important part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet in in the BJP government's first term. He held the finance and defence portfolios, and often acted as the chief troubleshooter of the government.

(With Inputs From ANI, PTI)

