Arun Jaitley 'Critical But Stable', Home Minister Amit Shah Visits AIIMS

Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan visited Arun Jaitley at AIIMS on Friday evening, where the former Union minister is admitted in the Intensive Care Unit since August 9 and is "critical but stable", according to reports.

Arun Jaitley, 66, was admitted to the AIIMS Intensive Care Unit last week after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness. A multidisciplinary team of doctors is supervising his treatment at the cardio-neuro centre, news agency Press Trust of India reported.

AIIMS has not issued any bulletin on Mr Jaitley's health since the day he was admitted.

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind had visited Mr Jaitley at the hospital.

Mr Jaitley had taken a long break as Finance Minister last year after a renal transplant.

His health remained a concern after the surgery. A diabetic, he also had to skip the interim budget in February when he was in hospital in the US for treatment.

Mr Jaitley was also admitted to the AIIMS for treatment in May this year.

After the BJP's victory in the national election, Mr Jaitley had written to PM Modi that he would "not be part of any responsibility, for the present, in the new government" because of his health.

"I am writing to you to formally request you that I should be allowed a reasonable time for myself, my treatment and my health and therefore, not be a part of any responsibility, for the present, in the new government," Mr Jaitley had written.

