President Ram Nath Kovind Visits Arun Jaitley In Hospital

Arun jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness.

President Ram Nath Kovind visited Arun Jaitley, former Union minister and a senior BJP leader, in the Delhi's AIIMS today.

The 66-year-old was admitted to the AIIMS Intensive Care Unit (ICU) last week after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness. The doctors had earlier said that he is "haemodynamically stable" and a multidisciplinary team of doctors is supervising his treatment at the cardio-neuro center.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS for Health Ashwini Choubey, BJP working president JP Nadda and Loktantrik Janata Dal chief Sharad Yadav, had earlier visited the hospital to enquire about his health.

Arun Jaitley had undergone renal transplant on May 14 last year with Piyush Goyal filling in for him in the finance ministry at that time.

Mr Jaitley had stepped down as Finance Minister earlier this year citing health troubles. He also did not contest the Lok Sabha elections this year.

