Shashi Tharoor's Tweet On 'Crossing Political Swords' With Arun Jaitley

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor today said he was relieved to know that the health condition of his "university contemporary and friend" Arun Jaitley is reported to be stable for a third day in a row. The senior BJP leader was admitted the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi on Friday after he complained of breathing problems.

In a tweet, Mr Tharoor also said he looks forward to "crossing political swords" with the former finance minister again.

"Relieved to learn that for a third day in a row, my university contemporary & friend @arunjaitley's health condition is reported by AIIMS to be stable. I wish him a speedy & complete recovery & look forward to crossing political swords with him again!" wrote the 63-year-old Congress leader.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and other leaders visited Mr Jaitley on Friday soon after he was admitted to Delhi's top hospital.

On Saturday, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also visited the former union minister and said he was "responding to treatment".

Mr Jaitley, 66, had taken a long break as Finance Minister last year after a kidney transplant.

His health remained a concern after the surgery. A diabetic, he also had to skip the interim budget in February when he was in hospital in the US for treatment.

He was also admitted to AIIMS earlier this year.

After the BJP's massive win in national election, Mr Jaitley had written to PM Modi that he would "not be part of any responsibility, for the present, in the new government" because of his health.

"I am writing to you to formally request you that I should be allowed a reasonable time for myself, my treatment and my health and therefore, not be a part of any responsibility, for the present, in the new government," Mr Jaitley had written.

