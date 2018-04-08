Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Undergoes Dialysis Ahead Of Kidney Transplant Arun Jitley visited the hospital on Thursday to carry out the official formalities between with the donor for the surgery.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is now undergoing dialysis at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) ahead of a kidney transplant surgery that may take place in the next few days, a hospital official said on Sunday."Jaitleyji would be on dialysis for some days before the kidney transplant operation is conducted," said the official at the country's premier hospital.When kidneys are failing, dialysis is required to cut the build-up of wastes and toxins in the blood, which otherwise can lead to numerous complications and impact the success rate of surgery and the recovery after the transplant, said the official.Though it was not clear as to how long the dialysis may continue before the 65-year-old minister is operated for the kidney transplant, sources say it can happen any day.The minister visited the hospital on Thursday to carry out the official formalities between with the donor for the surgery.He was admitted to the Cardio-Neuro Tower in AIIMS on Friday and has been under observation since then. Tests are being done on him and the donor, whose identity is a secret.While a number of visitors including family members and non-political friends met the minister on Saturday at the facility meant for VVIPs, there was tight restriction on Sunday as he has been kept in isolation to control infection, officials said.The renal transplant would be carried out by a team of senior doctors from AIIMS led by VK Bansal Sandeep Guleria, a specialist from Apollo Hospitals and brother of AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, is likely to carry out the operation.The minister had been working from "controlled environment at home" since the start of the week as he was advised to keep away from public appearances and tours. He had to cancel his next week's visit to London for an annual economic dialogue. The minister, who underwent a gastric bypass weight loss surgery for diabetes management in 2014, is likely to remain under observation for at least a fortnight at the hospital after the surgery.Several senior leaders including Congress President Rahul Gandhi , Jammu and Kashmir former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have wished him a quick recovery