Rahul Gandhi Wishes Arun Jaitley A Speedy Recovery From Kidney Ailment

Sources said Arun Jaitley is being treated at his home by AIIMS doctors for his kidney ailment New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi today wished Arun Jaitley a speedy recovery, a day after the Finance Minister announced that

I'm truly sorry to hear this @arunjaitley ji. I pray for your speedy recovery. https://t.co/NWRFo9ep9a - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 6, 2018

With inputs from PTI and Reuters



Congress president Rahul Gandhi today wished Arun Jaitley a speedy recovery, a day after the Finance Minister announced that he is suffering from a kidney ailment. Saying he was truly sorry to hear the news, Mr Gandhi tweeted he was praying for Mr Jaitley's speedy recovery.Arun Jaitley had tweeted on Thursday saying he was being treated for kidney related problems and some infections that he had contracted. He further wrote that he was working from a controlled environment at home and that the future course of his treatment would be determined by the doctors treating him.The Finance Minister had gone to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, or AIIMS, in Delhi for tests related to a kidney ailment, Finance Ministry officials at the medical facility told news agency Reuters. Sources said that doctors from AIIMS are attending to Mr Jaitley at his residence. A Finance Ministry official said that a medical report is due today.The finance minister, due to ill-health, had skipped taking oath after being re-elected as Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh. He has also been forced to cancel domestic public appearances as well as foreign visits, including a London visit scheduled for next week. The Finance Minister was to attend the 10th UK-India Economic and Financial Dialogue in London.Soon after Mr Jaitley broke the news on Twitter, support had poured in from all parties. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah replied to Mr Jaitley, "My father & colleagues join me in wishing you a speedy & complete recovery sir. God speed." Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also wished him a speedy recovery. Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Sanjay Singh also sent his wishes on Twitter. Arun Jaitley, who suffers from chronic diabetes, had heart surgery several years ago. In 2014 he also had a gastric bypass operation to keep his diabetes in check.