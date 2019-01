Piyush Goyal said Arun Jaitley was in good health and recovering rapidly.

Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday that Arun Jaitley, who is in the United States for medical treatment, was in good health and recovering rapidly.

Mr Jaitley, who ran the finance ministry, would not be presenting the interim budget on February 1, news agency Reuters reported quoting its sources. The government has not commented on his medical condition.