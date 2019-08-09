Arun Jaitley Admitted To Delhi's AIIMS Over Breathing Problems

Arun Jaitley has been admitted to Delhi's AIIMS hospital this morning (File Photo)

Arun Jaitley, former Union minister and senior BJP leader, was admitted to Delhi's AIIMS this morning after he complained of breathing problems. He is under observation in the Cardio-Neuro ward of the hospital.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan is on his way to visit him at the hospital.

"He is under observation. A team of doctors including endocrinologists, cardiologists and nephrologists is monitoring his condition," a source told news agency PTI.

Mr Jaitley, 66, had stepped down as Finance Minister over health troubles earlier this year. He had also declined to join the government after the BJP won the Lok Sabha elections.

In May this year, Mr Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS for treatment.

Mr Jaitley had taken a long break as a Finance Minister last year after he had undergone renal transplant on May 14 last year.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.