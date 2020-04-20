Arrests In Jamia Violence, Delhi Riot Cases Based On Forensic Evidence: Police

Last year in December, police had allegedly entered the Jamia Millia Islamia campus after protests over the Citizenship (Amendment Act), being held a few metres away from the varsity, turned violent.

Arrests In Jamia Violence, Delhi Riot Cases Based On Forensic Evidence: Police

Police had entered Jamia campus after protests over CAA turned violent. (File photo)

New Delhi:

Investigations into the Jamia Millia Islamia violence and Northeast Delhi riot cases were done impartially, and arrests were made after analysis of forensic evidence, the Delhi Police said on Monday.

The police's reaction came after some lawyers and activists criticised it over the handling of the cases. "While investigating Jamia and northeast (Delhi) riot cases, Delhi Police has done its job sincerely and impartially," the Delhi Police tweeted.

"All the arrests made have been based on analysis of scientific and forensic evidence, including video footage, technical and other footprints," it said.

Last year in December, police had allegedly entered the Jamia Millia Islamia campus after protests over the Citizenship (Amendment Act), being held a few metres away from the varsity, turned violent.

The Delhi Police is committed to upholding the rule of law and bringing conspirators, abettors and culprits of the Northeast Delhi riots to book and secure justice to victims, the police said.

The communal clashes in February had claimed 53 lives and over 200 people were injured.

"It will not be deterred by the false propaganda and rumours floated by some vested elements who try to twist facts to their convenience," it said.

Comments
Jamia Millia IslamiaDelhi riots
Web Stories
Gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Food How To Make Sheer Khurma Dessert At Home
Health Exercises To Relieve Back Pain
Travel 9 Best Things To Do On Your Trip To Agra
Fashion How To Work From Home in Style
Entertainment Meet Alia Bhatt's Best Friend, Akansha
Beauty Stop Dandruff In Its Track With Easy Home Remedies
Tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com