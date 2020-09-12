Arrest Warrant Against Former Punjab Top Cop In 29-Year-Old Case

A Mohali court had dismissed Sumedh Singh Saini's bail plea on September 1

A Mohali court on Saturday issued an arrest warrant against former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in connection with the 1991 Balwant Singh Multani disappearance case.

The court has directed the police to produce Sumedh Saini by September 25, according to the order.

Sumedh Saini, the former Punjab director general of police, continues to remain elusive despite the special investigation team of the Punjab Police conducting raids at several places to arrest him.

Sumedh Saini, whose whereabouts were still unknown, was charged in May in connection with the disappearance of Balwant Multani in 1991 when he was working as a junior engineer with Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Corporation.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday had dismissed Sumedh Saini's anticipatory bail plea in this matter.

The high court had also dismissed Sumedh Saini's second petition that sought quashing of an FIR in the case or the transfer of investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A Mohali court had dismissed his bail plea on September 1.

Last month, the police had added murder charge under Section 302 of the IPC in the FIR in Balwant Multani disappearance case after two former Chandigarh Police personnel -- former UT police Inspector Jagir Singh and former ASI Kuldeep Singh who are also co-accused -- turned approver in the disappearance case.

The Punjab Police on September 3 had claimed that Sumedh Saini "absconded" while leaving behind the Z plus security allotted to him.

Sumedh Saini had left his Chandigarh residence without Punjab Police security personnel and security vehicles, including a jammer vehicle.

Balwant Multani, who was a resident of Mohali, was picked up by the police after a terrorist attack on Sumedh Saini, who was then the senior superintendent of police in Chandigarh, in 1991.

However, the police had later claimed that Balwant Multani had escaped from custody of Qadian Police in Gurdaspur.

Sumedh Saini and six others were charged on the complaint of Balwant Multani's brother.