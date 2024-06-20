Trans-Border Arms, Narco Racket Busted In Punjab, 8 Arrested: Cops

Seven vehicles bought with drug money were also impounded.

The Amritsar Police Commissionerate, in a 10-day operation, busted a trans-border illegal arms and narco-terrorism hawala racket with the arrest of eight accused, Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said on Thursday.

Apart from kingpin Ranjit Singh, alias Kaka, other arrested persons have been identified as Rajinder, Abhishek, Vishal, Lovepreet, Gurbhej, Gurjant and Jaspal, all residents of Amritsar.

DGP Yadav said police teams have also recovered 4.10 kg heroin, two pistols - a Pakistan-made Zigana pistol and a .32 bore pistol - along with 45 cartridges and Rs 2.07 lakh drug money from their possession.

The DGP said the operation is still ongoing to nab other entities with cross-border linkages and hawala involvement. The development materialised after investigations carried out by the Amritsar Police Commissionerate with the arrest of local drug peddler Rajinder of Amritsar from whom 500 grams heroin, Rs 40,000 drug money, a car, and a pistol were seized. Rajinder was also wanted by the Amritsar Rural Police in an attempt to murder case.

