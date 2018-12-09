Armyman, Key Suspect In Bulandshahr Cop's Killing, Arrested At Midnight

A soldier, Jitendra Malik, was handed over by Army at 12:50 am, said senior UP cop

An armyman, a key suspect in police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh's killing in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, was arrested by the UP police at midnight. Jitendra Malik, also known as Jeetu Fauji, was handed over to the police by the Army. He was on the police radar for the last 36 hours, sources have told NDTV.

"We've arrested Army jawan Jitendra Malik. He was handed over by Army at 12:50 am today. Preliminary interrogation has been done. He is being sent to Bulandshahr and will be produced before court for judicial custody," said senior officer Abhishek Singh in Meerut.

Jitender Malik was detained on Friday night from Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore town, police sources said.

Jitender Malik, who was posted in Srinagar, was with the Rashtriya Rifles. He was in his hometown Bulandshahr on 15-day leave, when the mob violence took place, and can be seen in various videos shot that day. Sources say, he fled to Sopore the same evening inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a civilian were killed.

Police sources also say that they are investigating whether Malik could have fired the shot that killed the police inspector. A senior officer investigating the case told NDTV that it is "too soon to say conclusively" that Malik is the one who shot Inspector Singh.

In a set of photographs found by the police, Malik can be seen at the epicentre of the protests, outside the police post in Bulandshahr where the violence started. In these photos, he is right next to Yogesh Raj of the Bajrang Dal, the main accused in the case.

Inspector Singh and his team had gone to the village to tackle the violence when they came under mob attack last Monday. On video, a wild mob can be seen chasing the policemen and shouting: "Maaro, take his gun!" Inspector Singh was assaulted with a sharp weapon and then shot in the head.

At least eight people have been arrested for the mob violence, which erupted after cow carcasses were found scattered in a forest near a village.

On Saturday, a top police officer in Bulandshahr, and two other officers were transferred for not being fast enough in reacting to the situation that arose after animal carcasses were found. Senior officer Krishna Bahadur Singh, who was moved to Lucknow, has been replaced by Prabhakar Chaudhary, an officer from Sitapur.

