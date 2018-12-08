'We Will Fully Cooperate': Army Chief On Bulandshahr Violence

Army Chief Bipin Rawat referred to UP mob violence that claimed two lives. (File)

Amid reports that an Army jawan was allegedly involved in the case related to killing of a police inspector in Bulandshahr mob violence, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday said that full cooperation will be extended in investigation of the incident.

The violence broke out earlier this week in the Uttar Pradesh town after cow carcasses were found, claiming the lives of Inspector Subodh Kumar and 20-year-old local Sumit Kumar.

Nine people have been arrested in connection with the violence.

A team of Uttar Pradesh police had left for Jammu on Friday to arrest an Army jawan allegedly involved in Subodh Kumar's killing.

"We will fully cooperate with the police (in the investigation)," he told reporters on the sidelines of an event, when asked about the possible involvement of a jawan in the killing of the officer in Bulandshahr.



For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.