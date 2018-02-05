Army Vice Chief Promises "Befitting Reply" To Pak Ceasefire Violation

The Pakistani Army has been supporting infiltration by terrorists along the border, Army Vice Chief Sarath Chand said.

All India | | Updated: February 05, 2018 13:20 IST
Captain Kapil Kundu was one of the four soldiers killed in Pak shelling in Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi:  India will continue to give a "befitting reply" and its action will speak for itself, the Army's vice chief said today, a day after four soldiers were killed in heavy shelling by Pakistan along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We will continue with our process of giving a befitting reply," he told reporters.

"(Our) action will speak for itself," Vice Chief Chand added in response to a question on yesterday's incident.

Four Army personnel, including a 22-year-old captain, were killed yesterday in the Pakistani shelling along the Line of Control in Poonch and Rajouri districts.

