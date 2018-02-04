3 Soldiers Killed, 2 Injured In Pak Firing In Jammu And Kashmir's Rajouri This is the second time in three days that the Pakistan Army has targeted Poonch, using automatic weapons and mortars. They targeted military and civilian facilities in nearly a dozen areas of the Balakote sector last week.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT The Indian Army said it was responding appropriately (File) Srinagar: Three soldiers were killed and two injured in shelling by Pakistani troops across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Sunday.



Pakistan intensified firing at Indian military posts and villages along the Line of Control or LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts this morning, violating the ceasefire. A teenage girl and a soldier were injured in Poonch. The Indian Army said it was responding appropriately.



This is the second time in three days that the Pakistan Army has targeted Poonch, using automatic weapons and mortars. They targeted military and civilian facilities in nearly a dozen areas of the Balakote sector last week.



At least 13 people including seven civilians and six security personnel had been killed in Pakistan firing in the Jammu region between January 18 and 22.



More than 300 schools situated close to the Line of Control and the international border in Rajouri, Poonch, Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts were closed for a week between January 21 and 28, for the security of villagers. Hundreds have abandoned their homes close to the border, leaving behind cattle and crops.



Speaking at an election rally in Agartala, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said, India wanted peaceful relations with Pakistan, but the country's forces have been told that if one bullet comes from across the border, the security personnel should fire countless bullets to retaliate. "I have given standing orders to our forces to shoot limitless bullets to retaliate a single fire on our territory by the Pakistani forces," Mr Singh said.



