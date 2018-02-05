Updates: After Pak Firing Killed 4 Soldiers, Schools Closed In Rajouri

Indian forces say there have been over 130 instances of ceasefire violations by Pakistan last month, the highest since 2014.

All India | Posted by | Updated: February 05, 2018 09:30 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Updates: After Pak Firing Killed 4 Soldiers, Schools Closed In Rajouri

Schools inJammu and Kashmir's Rajouri were closed as a precautionary measure.

New Delhi:  After four soldiers were killed in shelling by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Sunday, schools in the region have been closed. Pakistan intensified firing at Indian military posts and villages along the Line of Control or LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts. One solider was injured in the filing. A teenage girl and a soldier were injured in Poonch.

Here are the updates after Pak firing in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri: 

 


Feb 05, 2018
09:30 (IST)
Captain Kapil Kundu, 22, was one of the soldiers killed in the firing.

Feb 05, 2018
09:28 (IST)
The soliders killed were identified as Captain Kapil Kundu, 22, Rifleman Ramavatar, 28, Rifleman Subham Singh, 22 and Havilder Roshan Lal, 42.
Feb 05, 2018
09:19 (IST)
84 schools closed as a precautionary measure after Pakistan violated ceasefire in Rajouri sector yesterday. Four Army personnel lost their lives and one was injured in the ceasefire violation; Latest visuals from Manjakote area.
No more content
Comments
Close [X]

Trending

Pak Firing LoCRajouriLine of Control (LoC)

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live BudgetBudget 2018Tax CalculatorICC Under-19 World CupSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018Price ComparisonDeals

................................ Advertisement ................................