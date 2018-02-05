Updates: After Pak Firing Killed 4 Soldiers, Schools Closed In Rajouri

Schools inJammu and Kashmir's Rajouri were closed as a precautionary measure.



09:28 (IST) The soliders killed were identified as Captain Kapil Kundu, 22, Rifleman Ramavatar, 28, Rifleman Subham Singh, 22 and Havilder Roshan Lal, 42. 09:19 (IST) 84 schools closed as a precautionary measure after Pakistan violated ceasefire in Rajouri sector yesterday. Four Army personnel lost their lives and one was injured in the ceasefire violation; Latest visuals from Manjakote area.

After four soldiers were killed in shelling by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Sunday, schools in the region have been closed. Pakistan intensified firing at Indian military posts and villages along the Line of Control or LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts. One solider was injured in the filing. A teenage girl and a soldier were injured in Poonch.