Updates: After Pak Firing Killed 4 Soldiers, Schools Closed In Rajouri

New Delhi: After four soldiers were killed in shelling by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Sunday, schools in the region have been closed. Pakistan intensified firing at Indian military posts and villages along the Line of Control or LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts. One solider was injured in the filing. A teenage girl and a soldier were injured in Poonch.
Here are the updates after Pak firing in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri:
The soliders killed were identified as Captain Kapil Kundu, 22, Rifleman Ramavatar, 28, Rifleman Subham Singh, 22 and Havilder Roshan Lal, 42.
