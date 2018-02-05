Army Captain Among 4 Soldiers Killed In Pak Shelling In Jammu And Kashmir The deaths of the soldiers are expected to come up in the parliament as well as Jammu and Kashmir Assembly today

6 Shares EMAIL PRINT Captain Kapil Kundu, 22, was among the four soldiers who were killed in firing by Pakistan troops. Jammu and Kashmir: A day after four soldiers, including a captain, were killed in shelling by Pakistani troops in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, there is an eerie calm in the region. The shelling has stopped and the forces are keeping a close watch. Over 80 schools in the district are closed and people have been told to stay indoors.



The bodies of Captain Kapil Kundu, 22, Rifleman Ramavatar, 28, Rifleman Subham Singh, 22 and Havilder Roshan Lal, 42, will be sent to their hometowns after a tribute in Jammu. The attack is expected to come up in parliament as well as the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly today.



"We will not forgive Pakistan's actions. It will prove to be Pakistan's foolishness and will cost them dearly," Hansraj Ahir, Minister of State Home Affairs said.

(Left to right) Havilder Roshan Lal, Rifleman Ramavatar and Rifleman Subham Singh.



Mr Chaudhary informed that relief camps have also been established to shift people there in case of an emergency.



Pakistan intensified firing at Indian military posts and villages along the Line of Control or LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts on Sunday morning. A teenage girl and a soldier were also injured in Poonch.



"Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively and heavy damage has been inflicted on Pakistani Army posts," said a defence statement.



It was the second time in three days that the Pakistani Army targeted Poonch. They had attacked military and civilian facilities in nearly a dozen areas of the Balakote sector last week.



Indian forces say the first month of the year saw over 130 instances of ceasefire violations by Pakistan, the highest since 2014.



At least 14 people -- eight civilians and six security personnel - were killed in Pakistan firing in the Jammu region between January 18 and 22. More than 60 people were injured and dozens of homes were destroyed in the shelling.





A day after four soldiers, including a captain, were killed in shelling by Pakistani troops in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, there is an eerie calm in the region. The shelling has stopped and the forces are keeping a close watch. Over 80 schools in the district are closed and people have been told to stay indoors.The bodies of Captain Kapil Kundu, 22, Rifleman Ramavatar, 28, Rifleman Subham Singh, 22 and Havilder Roshan Lal, 42, will be sent to their hometowns after a tribute in Jammu. The attack is expected to come up in parliament as well as the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly today."We will not forgive Pakistan's actions. It will prove to be Pakistan's foolishness and will cost them dearly," Hansraj Ahir, Minister of State Home Affairs said."In wake of ceasefire violation, we have closed all 84 schools as a precautionary measure and have pressed into action our emergency evacuation teams," District Collector of Rajouri, Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary had said yesterday.Mr Chaudhary informed that relief camps have also been established to shift people there in case of an emergency.Pakistan intensified firing at Indian military posts and villages along the Line of Control or LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts on Sunday morning. A teenage girl and a soldier were also injured in Poonch."Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively and heavy damage has been inflicted on Pakistani Army posts," said a defence statement.It was the second time in three days that the Pakistani Army targeted Poonch. They had attacked military and civilian facilities in nearly a dozen areas of the Balakote sector last week. Indian forces say the first month of the year saw over 130 instances of ceasefire violations by Pakistan, the highest since 2014.At least 14 people -- eight civilians and six security personnel - were killed in Pakistan firing in the Jammu region between January 18 and 22. More than 60 people were injured and dozens of homes were destroyed in the shelling.