Army Soldier Killed As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire In Jammu And Kashmir's Poonch

A soldier was killed as Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, an Army official said.

The casualty was confirmed by Defence PRO Jammu.

Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation at around 2:30 am which was befittingly retaliated by the Indian Army.

India has repeatedly called on Pakistan to "respect" the 2003 ceasefire arrangement. However, Pakistani forces continue to violate ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC).

More details are awaited.

