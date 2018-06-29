Operating With People-Friendly Rules Of Engagement In Kashmir: Army Chief

The army chief said anti-terror operations in Kashmir are not aimed at inconveniencing civilians

Days after imposition of Governor's rule in Jammu and Kashmir, Army chief General Bipin Rawat today said army was operating with "people-friendly" rules of engagement in the Kashmir Valley.



"Our basic purpose is to go after terrorists who create violence and disturbance in the Valley. Our aim is not to cause inconvenience to civilian population who are not indulging in arson or violence," he said on the sidelines of an event in Delhi.



Jammu and Kashmir was placed under Governor's rule on June 20, the fourth time in the last decade, after the BJP withdrew support to its alliance partner PDP forcing Mehbooba Mufti to resign as the chief minister of the state.



"There is nothing like stepping up... Army continues to operate with the formulated rules of engagement," General Rawat said when asked whether security has been stepped up in the state after the fall of the government.



The army chief said in addition to the "stringent" rules of engagement, local formation commanders continuously give guidelines to soldiers as to how to operate.



