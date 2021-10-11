Army Officer, 4 Personnel Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir

The encounter took place in a village close to Dera Ki Gali in Surankote. (Representational)

Highlights An army officer and 4 others were killed in an anti-insurgency operation

The incident took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday

The terrorists hiding in a village opened heavy fire on the search party

An army officer and four other personnel were killed in action during an encounter between security forces and terrorists during an anti-insurgency operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday, officials said.

The operation was launched in a village close to Dera Ki Gali in Surankote in the early hours following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists there, they said.

The hiding terrorists opened heavy fire on the search parties resulting in fierce gunfight and critical injuries to a Junior Commissioned Officer or JCO and four other soldiers. They died from their injuries.

The encounter with the terrorists was going on and further details are awaited, a defence spokesperson said.

Officials said there were reports about the presence of a group of heavily-armed terrorists in the Chamrer forest, after they managed to sneak from across the Line of Control (LoC).

Reinforcements have been rushed to the area to plug all escape routes of the terrorists, they said.

(With inputs from PTI)