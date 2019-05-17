Army Jawan Injured In Shopian Encounter Dies

Six militants and a civilian were killed in two encounters in Shopian and Pulwama districts on Thursday.

An Army jawan, who was injured in an encounter with militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, has succumbed, police said.

"The injured Army jawan Rohit Kumar Yadav has succumbed at the hospital and attained martyrdom," a police spokesman said.

Rohit Kumar Yadav had suffered grievous injuries during a gun battle with three militants in Handew area of Shopian on Thursday. All the three ultras were killed.

The spokesman identified the slain militants as Yawar Ahmad Dar, Shakeel Ahmad Dar and Ishtiyaq Bhat. They were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

"As per police records, Yawar Dar was involved in planning and executing series of terror attacks in the area and many other civilian atrocities. He was involved in the terror attack on Zainpora Police Guard last year in which four policemen were martyred," he said.

Six militants and a civilian were killed in two encounters in Shopian and Pulwama districts in the state on Thursday. Two soldiers including Rohit Kumar Yadav were also killed in the operations.

