Army Chief Dhiraj Seth Calls On Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

General Dhiraj Seth, who took charge as the new Army Chief on June 30, called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, officials said on Thursday.

The defence minister's office shared the update in a post on X and also shared some photos of their meeting.

"The Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) General Dhiraj Seth called on Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh at Kartavya Bhavan-2," Raksha Mantri Office said.

General, an accomplished military officer with the rare distinction of heading two operational Army commands along the western front, took charge as the 31st Chief of the Army Staff on Tuesday.

General Seth assumed the reins of the 1.3 million-strong force at a time when it is forging a path to become a self-reliant and future-ready Army while meeting challenges on the borders.

The general officer succeeded General Upendra Dwivedi, who retired on Tuesday after an illustrious career spanning over 40 years in the armed forces.

General Seth is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla. He was commissioned into the Armoured Corps in December 1986.

On Wednesday, he was accorded a guard of honour at a ceremony held on the lawns of the South Block here. In nearly four decades, the general officer built an exceptional operational profile across diverse terrains and conflict environments, including counter-insurgency experience.

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