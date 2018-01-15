Army Chief Bipin Rawat Warns Of Stronger Reaction Against Pak Terrorism "Pakistan Army has been continuously trying to help terrorists sneak into India along the Line of Control (Line of Control) in Jammu and Kashmir. We are using our might to teach them a lesson," he said.

Share EMAIL PRINT "If forced, we may resort to 'other action' by stepping up military offensive," Army Chief said on Pak New Delhi: Army chief General Bipin Rawat said today that the Indian Army will not let anti-India activities succeed at any cost in Jammu and Kashmir and warned of stronger reaction against Pakistan-supported terrorism.



Addressing soldiers on Army Day, Gen Rawat also said that disputes along the Line of Actual Control in northern border (China) were continuing and transgressions were taking place and "We are working to stop them".



"Pakistan Army has been continuously trying to help terrorists sneak into India along the Line of Control (Line of Control) in Jammu and Kashmir. We are using our might to teach them a lesson," he said.



"If we are forced, then we may resort to 'other action' by stepping up the military offensive," he added.





