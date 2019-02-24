Army Captain, 4 Others Charged Over Kidnapping Hoax: Police

The Army captain admitted to sending the "false" message out of fear. (Representational)

An Army Captain has been charged for allegedly sending a "false" message of his kidnapping after getting involved in a road accident near Garha Mora area of Punjab, police said on Saturday.

His four friends have also been charged under Indian Penal Code section 182 (deals with the offence of giving false information), Rupnagar Senior Superintendent of Police Swapan Sharma said on Saturday.

The Captain along with his friends were returning from Kasol in Himachal Pradesh on Friday when their car allegedly hit another car on the road. After a heated exchange between both the parties, the Captain agreed to pay compensation for the damage to other car owner after reaching Chandigarh.

It was decided that the Captain's two friends will sit in other car while the two occupants of the damaged vehicle will travel in the Captain's vehicle till Chandigarh so they do not flee, police said.

On the way, the Captain allegedly sent a "false" message of his kidnapping, alerting army authorities which later informed the Rupnagar police.

During checking of vehicles, police intercepted the two cars near Banh Majra on Rupnagar-Chandigarh highway at 10 pm on Friday and traced the Captain who later admitted to sending a fake message out of fear, police said.

Police said five occupants of other vehicle have also been charged under 107/51 (preventive arrest) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.