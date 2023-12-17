'Architect Of New India': Yogi Adityanth Ahead Of PM Modi's Varanasi Visit

PM Modi will visit Varanasi today (File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his two-day visit to Varanasi and described him as the "architect of new India".

Yogi Adityanath posted on X, "Hearty welcome and greetings from the 25 crore people of the state to the 'architect' of new India, respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji!"

नए भारत के 'शिल्पकार', आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी का उनकी काशी में 25 करोड़ प्रदेश वासियों की ओर से हार्दिक स्वागत एवं अभिनंदन!



बाबा श्री विश्वनाथ की पावन नगरी में अपने दो दिवसीय प्रवास के दौरान प्रधानमंत्री जी 'एक भारत-श्रेष्ठ भारत' की भावना को प्रगाढ़ता प्रदान… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 16, 2023

In the same message, Yogi Adityanath said, "During his two-day stay in the holy city of Baba Shri Vishwanath, the Prime Minister is inaugurating the second edition of 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam' which is deepening the spirit of 'Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat'. He said the PM, apart from launching the 'Kanyakumari-Varanasi Tamil Sangam Train', will also gift many projects for the all-round development of Varanasi and surrounding areas.

According to an official statement, Prime Minister Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on December 17-18. He will participate in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra around 3.30 pm on December 17. At around 5.15 pm, he will inaugurate the Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2023 at Namo Ghat.

On December 18, the Prime Minister will visit the Swaraveda Mahamandir at around 10.45 am. At around 1 pm, Modi will participate in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. Subsequently, in a public ceremony, around 2.15 pm, Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several development projects worth more than Rs 19,150 crore.

