Appeasement At Root Of Terrorism, Religious Conversion, Says Minister

Giriraj Singh on Saturday had said that 'love jihad' has become a form of "cancer"

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday called for the need to undo the attitude of "appeasement" which he deems as the root cause of terrorism and religious conversion in the country.

"Appeasement is the root cause of poison like terrorism and religious conversion and we need to hurt at its root," the minister tweeted in Hindi.

This comes after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recently announced that his government will bring a strict law to curb 'love jihad' and forcible religious conversion. Earlier, Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh had said the state would soon have a law against 'lovee jihad'.

Speaking on the issue, Giriraj Singh on Saturday had said that 'love jihad' has become a form of "cancer" for social harmony today and many states are enacting laws against it so Bihar also needs to work on that.

"I think love jihad has become cancer for social harmony today. Now many states are enacting laws for it. Bihar too needs to work on this for social harmony without calling it communalism," the minister said.