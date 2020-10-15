Dr Kalam's Birth Anniversary: PM Remembers India's 'People's President'

APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary Image: PM Modi pays tribute the 'people's President'

APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary: Fondly called the 'Missile Man', former President of India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, is being remembered on his birth anniversary today. From being the people's President to spearheading the development of the India's missiles, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam has immensely contributed to the development of the country in every sphere. Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's birth anniversary is also celebrated as the Student's Day in India as the former President loved spending time with students. "Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action," Dr Kalam had encouraged students.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a beautiful video on Twitter with pictures and famous quotes of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. "Tributes to Dr. Kalam on his Jayanti. India can never forget his indelible contribution towards national development, be it as a scientist and as the President of India. His life journey gives strength to millions," PM Modi wrote.

Tributes to Dr. Kalam on his Jayanti. India can never forget his indelible contribution towards national development, be it as a scientist and as the President of India. His life journey gives strength to millions. pic.twitter.com/5Evv2NVax9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 15, 2020

"Tributes to the great scientist, former President and Bharat Ratna Dr #APJAbdulKalam on his birth anniversary. His ideas will keep inspiring the youth for generations to come. Railways is building a new Pamban Railway Bridge, which had been an inseparable part of his childhood," Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said in his tribute to the former President.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad described APJ Abdul Kalam as a "great teacher and eminent scientist" in his homage to the former President.

"On his birth anniversary, we pay our heartfelt tribute to former President of India and Bharat Ratna Shri APJ Abdul Kalam. His remarkable vision, steadfast determination and unyielding passion, all for the progress of India, places him in the club of our Nation's greatest leaders," the Congress party posted on the microblogging site.

Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri recalled the time when he "...Had the privilege of working with Missile Man of India in MoD when he was Scientific Advisor to Raksha Mantri and I was a Joint Secretary."

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam led India's two major research organisations - Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) as an aerospace scientist.

Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam was born on October 15, 1931, at Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu. His life as a student was very challenging, filled with hardships and struggles. There was a time when he had to sell newspapers from door to door to support his family and education.