APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary: Top Quotes By 'Missile Man Of India' That Will Continue To Inspire Generations

Dr Kalam was referred to as the 'People's president'.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, popularly known as the Missile Man of India, was one of the most celebrated aerospace scientists. He was the 11th president of India and held the office from 2002 to 2007. Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam is remembered for what is described as the "People's President." It was his contribution to space and missile technologies that is very much recalled by many. His key contribution to developing India's Agni and Prithvi missiles made two major strides regarding defence capability.

Dr Kalam was born on October 15, 1931, in a modest family in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu. He was a highly regarded scientist, engineer and teacher, who dedicated his whole life to serving the nation. He left an impact through his writing too. His books, such as "Wings of Fire" and "Ignited Minds," inspired millions to dream big and work for the nation's progress. The vision and achievements of Dr Kalam, in that sense, become an inspiration for future generations.

Now, as we celebrate Dr Kalam's birth anniversary today, here's a look at some of his famous and inspiring quotes.

"If a country is to be corruption-free and become a nation of beautiful minds, I strongly feel there are three key societal members who can make a difference. They are the father, the mother, and the teacher."

"We will be remembered only if we give to our younger generation a prosperous and safe India, resulting from economic prosperity coupled with civilizational heritage."

"Let us sacrifice today so that our children can have a better tomorrow."

"Look at the sky. We are not alone. The whole universe is friendly to us and conspires only to give the best to those who dream and work."

"Those who cannot work with their hearts achieve a hollow, half-hearted success that breeds bitterness all around."

"Educationists should build the capacities of the spirit of inquiry, creativity, entrepreneurialism, and moral leadership among students and become their role models."

"Failure will never overtake me if it is my definition of success."

"The best brains of the nation may be found on the last benches of the classroom."

"Man needs difficulties in life because they are necessary to enjoy success."

"My message, especially to young people, is to have the courage to think differently, courage to invent, to travel the unexplored path, courage to discover the impossible and to conquer the problems and succeed."