APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University One View Result 2025 Out, Check Direct Link

AKTU One View Result 2025 OUT: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Uttar Pradesh, has announced the AKTU One View Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website, aktu.ac.in, using their login credentials such as roll number.

AKTU One View Result 2025: How To Check

Visit the official website of AKTU at aktu.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for "AKTU One View Result 2025."

A new page will open; enter your login credentials and submit.

Once submitted, your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download the result.

Take a printout for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of AKTU.