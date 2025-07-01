Advertisement

APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University One View Result 2025 Out, Check Direct Link

AKTU One View Result 2025 OUT: Students who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website, aktu.ac.in, using their login credentials such as roll number.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University One View Result 2025 Out, Check Direct Link
AKTU One View Result 2025: Candidates are advised to visit the AKTU's official website for more details.

AKTU One View Result 2025 OUT: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Uttar Pradesh, has announced the AKTU One View Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website, aktu.ac.in, using their login credentials such as roll number.

AKTU One View Result 2025: How To Check

  • Visit the official website of AKTU at aktu.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the link for "AKTU One View Result 2025."
  • A new page will open; enter your login credentials and submit.
  • Once submitted, your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check and download the result.
  • Take a printout for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of AKTU.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
AKTU One View Result 2025 OUT, AKTU One View Result 2025 Updates, APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com