AKTU 2024 Results Announced, Check Steps To Access Scores

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) previously called Uttar Pradesh Technical University (UPTU) has announced the results for the odd semester exams for BPharma courses. The results have been announced for the regular students of first and third semester of BPharma. Along with this, the results have also been announced for third, fifth, seventh and ninth semesters of MBA (Integrated), MCA (Integrated), BHMCT and fourth year and seventh semester results for BTech exams. AKTU has also published the Technical Admission Counselling (UPTAC) BTech 2024 special round seat allotment results on September 11, 2024. Applicants who registered for the counselling process can visit the official website of the AKTU to check the seat allotment result for special round.

Students who appeared in the exam can visit the official website of the AKTU aktu.ac.in to check their results. Applicants will be required to enter their roll number to access the PDF of the result.

Steps to check result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AKTU.

Step 2: Check 'Results' section and click on 'One view display of student result data'

Step 3: Enter your roll number and click on Proceed.

Step 4: Check the results and download.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) was established by the Government of Uttar Pradesh on September 9, 2015. The university was set up vide Act Amendment No 1156(2) LXXIX-V-1-15-1(Ka), 24-2015 in Uttar Pradesh.

Under the University Act, 'Technical Education' includes programmes of education, research and training in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Town Planning, Pharmacy, Applied Arts and Crafts and such other programmes and areas that the central Government may in consultation with All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) by notification in Gazette declare.