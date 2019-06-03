UPSEE Result 2019: AKTU Announces Results; Direct Link Here

AKTU UPSEE results have been announced on upsee.nic.in

UPSEE result 2019: The result of UPSEE 2019 has been declared by Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow. The UPSEE results have been announced on the official website, upsee.nic.in. A direct link to check the UPSEE result has been provided here under in this story. UPSEE is an entrance examination conducted by Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow for admission to first year courses offered at the Institutions affiliated to AKTU, Lucknow including other mentioned universities situated in territory of Uttar Pradesh for the academic year 2019-2020.

Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination or UPSEE 2019 was held on April 21 this year.

The cut-off percentage of marks in UPSEE 2019 for the merit of successful candidates is 25% (20% for SC/ST) as per Uttar Pradesh state government order.

UPSEE result 2019: Direct link here

Download your UPSEE results from the direct link provided here:

UPSEE result 2019 direct link

On the link provided above, enter your roll number and date of birth details to access the UPSEE results.

Other details regarding UPSEE results can be found on the official website of AKTU and UPSEE.

The candidate can get their answer sheets scrutinized on payment of Rs. 5000/- per paper within seven days of declaration of result. The application for scrutiny may be submitted to the Registrar, Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow (U.P.) 226031 in writing.

"The results of UPSEE-2019 will be declared in the first week of June 2019. Based on performance of the candidates in UPSEE-2019, separate merit lists will be prepared for each course. Merit position, score-card with total marks and marks obtained in each subject shall be available on website after the declaration of the result," the official notification has said earlier.

Click here for more Education News

