UPSEE First Round Allotment Result Released. Check Here

UPSEE first round allotment result 2019 released on upsee.nic.in.

UPSEE allotment result 2019:UPSEE allotment list for first round of counselling has been released today. The UPSEE or Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2019 allotment results have been released on the official website of the competitive exam. The UPSEE allotment list for first round of counselling, which is released by Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University, Uttar Pradesh (formerly U.P. Technical University, Lucknow), can be accessed from the official website, upsee.nic.in. With UPSEE 2019 allotment result, admission process will be undertaken to various graduate and post graduate courses in profession colleges in Uttar Pradesh.

UPSEE allotment result 2019: Check first round counselling result here

UPSEE 2019 allotment result can be accessed from the direct link provided here:

UPSEE 2019 allotment result

The candidates can now freeze or float the seat after login into to the official candidate page on upsee.nic.in. The option to lock seats will be open till July 7.

The second allotment list will be released on July 15.

Spot counselling for vacant seats will be held in August. Prior to that four allotment lists will be released separately.

The academic session will start on July 27.

UPSEE was held on April 21 and the result was released on June 3.

With UPSEE allotment result, candidates will be offered admission to first year of B. Tech./ B.Arch./ B.Des./ B.Pharm./ BHMCT/ BFAD/ BFA/ B. Voc./ MBA/ MBA(Integrated) / MCA/ MCA(Integrated)/ M Tech (Dual Degree) M.Tech/ M. Arch/ M. Pharm/ M. Design And 2nd year of B. Tech./ B.Pharm./ MCA (Lateral Entry).

Today allotment list will not be released for M Tech/ M Arch/ M Pharm/ M Des courses.

