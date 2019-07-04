UP State Entrance Exam (UPSEE) First Allotment List Today

UPSEE 2019 allotment list: Check at upsee.nic.in 3 pm onwards

First allotment list for admission through Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2019 will be released today at 3 pm, as per the official counselling schedule released by the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University, Uttar Pradesh (formerly U.P. Technical University, Lucknow). Through this, candidates will be offered admission to first year of B. Tech./ B.Arch./ B.Des./ B.Pharm./ BHMCT/ BFAD/ BFA/ B. Voc./ MBA/ MBA(Integrated) / MCA/ MCA(Integrated)/ M Tech (Dual Degree) M.Tech/ M. Arch/ M. Pharm/ M. Design And 2nd year of B. Tech./ B.Pharm./ MCA (Lateral Entry).

Today allotment list will not be released for M Tech/ M Arch/ M Pharm/ M Des courses.

Soon after the allotment list is out, candidates will be allowed to freeze or float the seat. The option to lock seats will be open till July 7.

The second allotment list will be released on July 15.

Spot counselling for vacant seats will be held in August. Prior to that four allotment lists will be released separately.

The counselling fee for UPSEE 2019 is Rs. 1000 which is non-refundable. The seat confirmation fee for General and OBC candidates is Rs. 20,000 and for SC and ST category candidates is Rs. 12,000.

The academic session will start on July 27.

UPSEE was held on April 21 and the result was released on June 3.

