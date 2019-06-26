UPSEE 2019 Counselling Begins Today; First List On July 4

UPSEE 2019 counselling process will begin today @ upsee.nic.in

UPSEE Counselling 2019: The registration process for UPSEE Counselling 2019 will begin today. The last date to register for UPSEE Counselling and pay registration fee is July 2, 2019. The document verification process for candidates who successfully register for UPSEE Counselling and submit fee will begin tomorrow, i.e. June 27, and conclude on July 3, 2019.

The online choice locking process will be conducted from June 29 to July 4, 2019. The result for seat allotment will be released on July 4, 2019.

Once the seat allotment result is released, candidates will be allowed to exercise the option of Freeze/ Float from July 4 to July 7, 2019. During this same period, students would need to pay fee for Seat confirmation.

Candidates who freeze their option and pay fee for seat confirmation online would need to report to the institute between July 5 and July 29, 2019.

The registration for second round of UPSEE counselling will begin on July 8, 2019.

The counselling fee for UPSEE 2019 is Rs. 1000 which is non-refundable. The seat confirmation fee for General and OBC candidates is Rs. 20,000 and for SC and ST category candidates is Rs. 12,000.

The academic session for admissions through UPSEE 2019 will begin from July 27, 2019.

UPSEE 2019 result was released on June 3.

