UPTU UPSEE Result 2018 Declared @ Upsee.nic.in, Aktu.ac.in; Check Now

UPSEE answer keys were released earlier. UPSEE results are being released one month before than last year.
Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education or UP Board declared the Class 12 results last month.
UPSEE 2018 Results: How to check
The candidates who are waiting for UPSEE results 2018 can follow these steps to check their results:
Step One : Visit the official UPSEE 2018 website, upsee.nic.in
Step Two : Click on the results link, RESULT UPSEE 2018
Step Three : Next page open,chose your category, - UG Candidate or PG Candidate
Step Four : Choose whether you want to search by Roll no or Search by Application No.
Step Five : Enter your Roll No or Application No
Step Six : See your results
The students are advised to wait for further updates on counselling and all other admission related procedures.
Comments"The allotment of seat through counselling will be carried out strictly in accordance with the UPSEE-2018 merit of the candidate, subject to the order of preference given for the seats and availability of seat in the category. Once the seat is allotted to the candidate, no change in the Institution / Branch is admissible," says the UPSEE official notification.
