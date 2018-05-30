UPTU UPSEE Result 2018 Declared @ Upsee.nic.in, Aktu.ac.in; Check Now Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2018 results can be accessed from the in the official websites; upsee.nic.in and aktu.ac.in.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT UPSEE Result 2018 Declared @ Upsee.nic.in, Aktu.ac.in; Check Now UPTU UPSEE Result 2018: Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow released the



UPSEE results are being released one month before than



Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education or UP Board declared the Class 12 results last month.

UPSEE 2018 Results: How to check

The candidates who are waiting for UPSEE results 2018 can follow these steps to check their results:



Step One : Visit the official UPSEE 2018 website, upsee.nic.in

Step Two : Click on the results link, RESULT UPSEE 2018

Step Three : Next page open,chose your category, - UG Candidate or PG Candidate

Step Four : Choose whether you want to search by Roll no or Search by Application No.

Step Five : Enter your Roll No or Application No

Step Six : See your results



The students are advised to wait for further updates on counselling and all other admission related procedures.



"The allotment of seat through counselling will be carried out strictly in accordance with the UPSEE-2018 merit of the candidate, subject to the order of preference given for the seats and availability of seat in the category. Once the seat is allotted to the candidate, no change in the Institution / Branch is admissible," says the UPSEE official notification.



Click here for more



Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow released the UPSEE 2018 results on the official website. Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2018 results can be accessed from the in the official websites; upsee.nic.in and aktu.ac.in. AKTU is the organising authority of the UPSEE 2018 entrance exams. According a latest update posted in the UPSEE 2018 official website, this year's counselling process for admissions for engineering all other UPSEE based courses will start soon after the declaration of results of intermediate or class 12 exams of various boards. UPSEE answer keys were released earlier. UPSEE results are being released one month before than last year Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education or UP Board declared the Class 12 results last month.The candidates who are waiting for UPSEE results 2018 can follow these steps to check their results:Step One : Visit the official UPSEE 2018 website, upsee.nic.inStep Two : Click on the results link, RESULT UPSEE 2018Step Three : Next page open,chose your category, - UG Candidate or PG CandidateStep Four : Choose whether you want to search by Roll no or Search by Application No.Step Five : Enter your Roll No or Application NoStep Six : See your resultsThe students are advised to wait for further updates on counselling and all other admission related procedures. "The allotment of seat through counselling will be carried out strictly in accordance with the UPSEE-2018 merit of the candidate, subject to the order of preference given for the seats and availability of seat in the category. Once the seat is allotted to the candidate, no change in the Institution / Branch is admissible," says the UPSEE official notification.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter