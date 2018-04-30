UPSEE 2018 Answer Key Released For Paper 1, Paper 2 And Paper 4

How to download UPSEE 2018 Answer Keys?
Step one: Go to official UPSEE 2018 website: www.upsee.nic.in
Step two: Click on the respective paper link/answer key link. The question paper and answer key link has been provided separately.
Step three: The question paper and answer key will open in the form of a pdf.
Comments
Candidates will be allowed to submit their objection till May 7, 2018. Candidates would need to submit their grievance via email to upseegrievance@aktu.ac.in in the following format:
- Name of Candidate
- Roll Number
- Application Number
- Paper Number
- Paper Code
- Grievance Question Number
- Suggested Answer with Supporting Documents/ explanations
