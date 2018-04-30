UPSEE 2018 Answer Key Released For Paper 1, Paper 2 And Paper 4

UPSEE 2018 answer key released for papers 1, 2 and 4. Submit objection till May 7, 2018.

Education | | Updated: April 30, 2018 13:39 IST
8 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
UPSEE 2018 Answer Key Released For Paper 1, Paper 2 And Paper 4

UPSEE 2018 Answer Key Released For Paper 1, Paper 2 And Paper 4

New Delhi:  APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University has released the question paper and answer key for the UPSEE 2018 exam conducted on April 29, 2018. UPSEE 2018 exam was conducted for paper 1 to 4 on April 29. Papers 1 to 4 are conducted for admission to B.Tech., B.Arch., B.Tech. (Biotechnology), and B.Tech. (Agriculture Engineering). The answer keys are available for papers 1, 2 and 4 on the official website and students are advised to download the keys and submit their objection if any. 

How to download UPSEE 2018 Answer Keys? 

Step one: Go to official UPSEE 2018 website: www.upsee.nic.in

Step two: Click on the respective paper link/answer key link. The question paper and answer key link has been provided separately. 

Step three: The question paper and answer key will open in the form of a pdf. 

Comments
Step four: Download the pdf and go through the document. 

Candidates will be allowed to submit their objection till May 7, 2018. Candidates would need to submit their grievance via email to upseegrievance@aktu.ac.in in the following format:
  • Name of Candidate
  • Roll Number
  • Application Number
  • Paper Number
  • Paper Code
  • Grievance Question Number
  • Suggested Answer with Supporting Documents/ explanations

Click here for more Education News
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

UPSEE

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL 2018Live cricket ScoreIPL Points Table

................................ Advertisement ................................