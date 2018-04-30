UPSEE 2018 Answer Key Released For Paper 1, Paper 2 And Paper 4 UPSEE 2018 answer key released for papers 1, 2 and 4. Submit objection till May 7, 2018.

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University has released the question paper and answer key for the UPSEE 2018 exam conducted on April 29, 2018. UPSEE 2018 exam was conducted for paper 1 to 4 on April 29. Papers 1 to 4 are conducted for admission to B.Tech., B.Arch., B.Tech. (Biotechnology), and B.Tech. (Agriculture Engineering). The answer keys are available for papers 1, 2 and 4 on the official website and students are advised to download the keys and submit their objection if any.



How to download UPSEE 2018 Answer Keys?



Step one: Go to official UPSEE 2018 website: www.upsee.nic.in



Step two: Click on the respective paper link/answer key link. The question paper and answer key link has been provided separately.



Step three: The question paper and answer key will open in the form of a pdf.



Step four: Download the pdf and go through the document.



Candidates will be allowed to submit their objection till May 7, 2018. Candidates would need to submit their grievance via email to upseegrievance@aktu.ac.in in the following format: Name of Candidate

Roll Number

Application Number

Paper Number

Paper Code

Grievance Question Number

Suggested Answer with Supporting Documents/ explanations

Click here for more





