UPSEE 2019 Admit Card Released Online

UPSEE Admit Card 2019 Released: Know How To Download

Admit cards have been released for Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE). Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow has released the UPSEE admit card on its official website. Download Admit Card. UPSEE will be held on April 21. The results can be expected in the last week of May. Candidates can get their answer sheets scrutinized after the results are out. In that case, candidates have to pay Rs 5000 per paper and apply for scrutinization within 7 days from the date of declaration of result. The application for scrutiny must be sent in writing to the Registrar, Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow.

The cut-off percentage of marks in UPSEE-2019 for the merit of successful candidates is 25% (20% for SC/ST) as per UP State Govt.order.

The exam is held annually for admission to First Year of B. Tech./ B.Arch./ B.Des./ B.Pharm./ BHMCT/ BFAD/ BFA/ B. Voc./ MBA/ MBA (Integrated) / MCA/ MCA(Integrated)/ M Tech (Dual Degree) M.Tech/ M. Arch/ M. Pharm/ M. Design. The scores of UPSEE are also used for admission to 2nd year B. Tech./ B.Pharm./ MCA through lateral entry.

