APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Announces B.Tech. 1st Year Result For December Exam

KTU Result: AKTU B.Tech. 1st year result for December exam has been released

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (AKTU) has released the result for B.Tech. 1st year exam held in December 2019. The detailed results are available in student and college login. Students who wish to check their result will have to login on their college portal.

The University has released statistics for this exam. Highest pass percentage is in Engineering Chemistry and Civil and Mechanical Workshop papers in which 99.7 per cent students have passed.

99.6 per cent students each have passed in Engineering Physics Lab and Electrical and Electronics Workshop.

In the Life Skill paper, 98.3 per cent students have passed. Pass percentage for Engineering Physics A, and Basics of Civil and Mechanical Engineering paper is 80.1 per cent.

In Engineering Physics B, 77.1 per cent students passed. && per cent students have passed in Engineering Graphics paper and 76.8 per cent students have passed in Linear Algebra and Calculus paper. 75 per cent students passed in Basics of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, and 74.2 per cent have passed in Engineering Chemistry.

Lowest pass percentage is in Engineering Mechanics paper in which only 68.5 per cent students have passed.

The University has also clarified that the only grade awarded in the Life skills (HUN101) course is Grade 'P', as it is a Pass / Fail course. Date of opening for request submission and fee payment for revaluation and Answer book copy will be informed later.

