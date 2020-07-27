Dr APJ Abdul Kalam: 'If You Fail, Never Give Up...'

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's life will remain an inspiration for generations to come

APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary: Whether it was his career in science or politics, APJ Abdul Kalam, former President of India, inspires people across the world. Fondly called India's 'Missile man', Dr Kalam was particularly close to young people and he loved to be among students. India is remembering APJ Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary today.

Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam was born on October 15, 1931, at Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu. His life as a student was very challenging, filled with hardships and struggles. There was a time when he had to sell newspapers from door to door to support his family and education.

But his commitment towards education was such that he overcame all hardships and achieved excellence not only in academics; but also held the highest constitutional post in India. He will remain as a role model for generations to come.

Dr Kalam was a pioneer in developing the country's missile projects. In 1997, he received the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award in India. He is a recipient of several other awards including the Padma Bhushan (1981) and the Padma Vibhushan (1990). In 2002, Dr Kalam became the 11th President of India. But he always referred to himself as a teacher first.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's inspirational quotes